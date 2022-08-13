Central Bank of India hikes fixed deposit interest rates: Details inside

On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years, the bank has hiked the interest rate from 5.25% to 5.35% a hike of 10 bps and on term deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, the bank has hiked interest rate from 5.30% to 5.40% a hike of 10 bps. Fixed deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years will now offer an interest rate of 5.40% which was earlier 5.35% and for term deposits maturing in 5 years & above upto 10 years the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.60%. On fixed deposits maturing in 555 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.55%.

