Central Bank of India hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs): Details here2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 02:29 PM IST
Interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore have been increased by the public sector lender Central Bank of India. The new rates are in effect as of September 10, 2022, according to the bank's official website. After the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates across a range of tenors. The bank has revised its interest rates to a higher level for fixed deposits with maturities of 60 days to less than 5 years.