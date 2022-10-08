Central Bank of India hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs): Details here2 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 02:35 PM IST
- The public sector lender Central Bank of India hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr
The public sector lender Central Bank of India hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank's official website states that the new rates will take effect on October 10, 2022. The bank has increased its interest rates across a range of tenors in response to the change. The bank is now providing fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates between 2.75% and 5.60%. Fixed deposits maturing in 999 days will now offer a maximum interest rate of 6.25%.