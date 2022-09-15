Central Bank of India hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs): Details here

Central Bank of India FD Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 2.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 14 days, while Central Bank of India will continue to offer an interest rate of 2.90% on fixed deposits maturing in 15 to 30 days. The interest rate on fixed deposits that mature in 31 to 45 days will remain at 3.00%, while the interest rate on term deposits that mature in 46 to 59 days will remain at 3.35%. Central Bank of India has hiked its interest rate by 15 bps from 3.35% to 3.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 60 - 90 days and the bank has hiked interest rate by 15 bps from 3.85% to 4.00% on fixed deposits maturing in 91 - 179 days.