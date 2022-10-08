Central Bank of India hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs): Details here

On fixed deposits that mature in 180 - 270 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.655 and on deposits maturing in 271 - 364 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.75%. Deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will now offer an interest rate of 5.55% which was earlier 5.45% a hike of 10 bps and term deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will now offer an interest rate of 5.60% which was earlier 5.50% a hike of 10 bps. Central Bank of India will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.50% on deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years and 5.60% on deposits that mature in 5 years & above upto 10 years. The bank increased the interest rate on a special 555-day term by 20 basis points to 5.75% from 5.55%, while the Central Bank of India introduced a new 999-day period with a maximum interest rate of 6.25%.

