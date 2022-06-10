Central Bank of India revises fixed deposit (FD) interest rates: Check new rates

Central Bank of India FD Rates

The bank provides a 2.75 per cent interest rate on deposits of 7 to 14 days and a 2.90 per cent interest rate on deposits of 15 to 45 days. Deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days will enjoy a 3.25 per cent interest rate, while term fixed deposits due in 91 to 179 days would pay a 3.80 per cent interest rate. Term deposits maturing in 180 days to 364 days will earn 4.35 per cent, while deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will return 5.20 per cent. The general public will now receive an interest rate of 5.30 per cent on deposits of 2 years to less than 3 years, and an interest rate of 5.35 per cent on deposits of 3 years to less than 5 years. The bank provides a maximum rate of 5.60 per cent on deposits of 5 years or above, up to 10 years.