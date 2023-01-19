Central government declares postal life insurance bonus rates for FY24. Details here2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 08:08 AM IST
- The bonus announced for the PLI policies will become applicable from 1st April 2023
The central government has declared bonus for postal life insurance (PLI) policies for the financial year 2023-24. The bonus announced for the PLI policies will become applicable from 1st April 2023 i.e. from first date of FY24. The Directorate of Postal Life Insurance, Department of Post, Ministry of Communications made an announcement in this regard and the order has been published in the Gazette of India.