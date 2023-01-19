The Directorate of Postal Life Insurance announced bonus for Postal Life Insurance for the FY24 citing, "In exercise of powers conferred vide Rule 3 of Post Office Life Insurance Rules (2011) and on the basis of Actuarial Valuation of the assets and liabilities of Post Office Life Insurance Fund (POLIF) as on 31.03.2022, the Director General Postal Services is pleased to declare a simple Reversionary Bonus on the Postal Life Insurance Policies on their becoming claims, due to death or maturity at the following rates: Whole Life Assurance (WLA) — Rs. 76/- per thousand of sum assured; Endowment Assurance (EA) (including Joint life & Children Policies) — ₹52/- per thousand of sum assured; Anticipated Endowment Assurance (AEA) — Rs. 48/- per thousand of sum assured; Convertible Whole Life Assurance (CWLA) — Whole Life bonus rate would be applicable, but on conversion, Endowment Assurance bonus rate will be applicable; and Terminal Bonus — Rs. 20/- per sum assured of Rs. 10,000/- subject to maximum of Rs. 1000 for Whole life Assurance and Endowment Assurance policies with term of 20 years or more."