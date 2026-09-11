Central government employees: 5 key updates to track in September on LTC, study leave and other benefits

The month of September has brought several important updates and changes for central government employees.
They include changes to Leave Travel Concession (LTC) air travel, study leave rules, scholarships for canteen employees' children, and the introduction of iGOT karmayogi RTI courses for nodal officials, along with a notification on the closure of all central government offices today, on 11 September, due to the BRICS summit.
Here are some of the key developments.
Change
What it means
|1. LTC air travel extended
|Air travel relaxation for the North East, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands extended from September 26, 2026, to September 25, 2028, by the Department of Personnel. This extension was notified through an Office Memorandum dated September 9, 2026.
|2. Study leave rules clarified
|Scholarships, stipends and part-time employment remuneration must be adjusted against leave salary for study leave taken in India or abroad. This was announced as per the DoPT issued clarification on September 8, 2026, stating that Rule 56(4) of the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972.
|3. Scholarships for canteen employees’ children
|26 scholarships available for academic years 2025-26 and 2026-27, as per DoPT. The revised scheme details were shared by a notification on 19th August, 2026. The awards range from ₹2,000 to ₹15,000 annually. Application deadline: October 30, 2026.
|4. iGOT Karmayogi RTI courses for PIOs, FAAs and nodal officers
|The Department of Personnel and Training issued an Office Memorandum dated September 3, 2026, regarding iGOT Karmayogi courses on the Right to Information Act for Public Information Officers (PIOs), First Appellate Authorities (FAAs) and nodal officers.
|5. Three-day weekend in Delhi starting today
|The DoPT has ordered the closure of all central government offices located in Delhi and New Delhi on Friday, September 11, 2026. Central government offices in Delhi and New Delhi are closed today for the BRICS Summit. September 12 and 13 are Saturday and Sunday. The official notification on the same was released on September 3, 2026.
Note: For complete details, refer to the official websites of the respective notifications
These updates cover travel benefits, scholarships, education-related rules, and free courses for public information officers. Serving employees should review the relevant notifications to understand their eligibility, deadlines and applicable conditions.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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