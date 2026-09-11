Central government employees: 5 key updates to track in September on LTC, study leave and other benefits

1. LTC air travel extended Air travel relaxation for the North East, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands extended from September 26, 2026, to September 25, 2028, by the Department of Personnel. This extension was notified through an Office Memorandum dated September 9, 2026.

2. Study leave rules clarified Scholarships, stipends and part-time employment remuneration must be adjusted against leave salary for study leave taken in India or abroad. This was announced as per the DoPT issued clarification on September 8, 2026, stating that Rule 56(4) of the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972.

3. Scholarships for canteen employees’ children 26 scholarships available for academic years 2025-26 and 2026-27, as per DoPT. The revised scheme details were shared by a notification on 19th August, 2026. The awards range from ₹ 2,000 to ₹ 15,000 annually. Application deadline: October 30, 2026.

4. iGOT Karmayogi RTI courses for PIOs, FAAs and nodal officers The Department of Personnel and Training issued an Office Memorandum dated September 3, 2026, regarding iGOT Karmayogi courses on the Right to Information Act for Public Information Officers (PIOs), First Appellate Authorities (FAAs) and nodal officers.