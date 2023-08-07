Central government likely to increase dearness allowance to 45% for employees and pensioners1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 08:59 AM IST
Indian government likely to increase dearness allowance for employees and pensioners by 3% to 45% from existing 42%.
The central government is likely to increase the dearness allowance (DA) for its over 1 crore employees and pensioners by 3 percentage points to 45% from the existing 42%, as per the agreed formula for the purpose.
