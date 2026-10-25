Central government pensioners await DR hike as Bharat Pensioners Samaj seeks cabinet secretary’s intervention

Central government pensioners and family pensioners are awaiting the announcement of the latest dearness relief (DR) hike, with the Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS) urging the government to expedite the decision and release the pending instalment.

In a letter dated October 22, 2026, Avinash Rajput, secretary general of BPS, requested the Cabinet secretary to intervene and direct the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) and the Department of Expenditure (DoE), under the Ministry of Finance, to announce and release the pending DR instalment at the earliest.

“The delay has caused disappointment and uncertainty among pensioners, particularly elderly and financially dependent pensioners who look forward to this additional amount to meet their household and medical expenses,” the letter stated.

BPS claims to represent around one million central government pensioners.

BPS Seeks Early DR Announcement and Payment of Arrears In its letter, the pensioners’ organisation said that retirees had expected the DR hike announcement before Dussehra, which fell on October 21.

The organisation highlighted that the festive season generally brings additional household and family expenses, making the timely release of enhanced dearness relief particularly important for pensioners.

“Dearness relief is not a bonus or a discretionary favour; it is an essential adjustment intended to mitigate the impact of rising prices on the fixed incomes of pensioners. Timely disbursement is, therefore, important for their financial security and peace of mind,” said the BPS.

BPS has requested the Cabinet secretary to take up the matter with the concerned departments and ensure the early announcement and disbursement of the pending DR instalment, along with arrears, to pensioners and family pensioners.

“We sincerely hope that the government will consider this request sympathetically and take expeditious action in the larger interest of retired employees who have devoted their working lives to the service of the nation,” wrote the BPS.

DR May Increase From 60% to 63% According to estimates, the government may announce a three-percentage-point increase in dearness relief, taking the rate from the existing 60% to 63%.

However, the proposed increase remains unconfirmed, and pensioners will have to wait for the government’s official announcement to know the revised rate.

The DR hike is expected to be effective from July 1, 2026. Once the government announces the revision, eligible pensioners are also expected to receive arrears for the period between the effective date and the actual implementation of the revised rate.

How Is Dearness Relief Calculated? The government determines dearness relief for pensioners based on the average retail inflation recorded over 12 months, as measured by the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW).

For the latest revision, the average index figures for July 2025 to June 2026 will be taken into account.

Dearness relief is intended to help pensioners offset the impact of inflation on their purchasing power. It is revised periodically by the government.

Cabinet Meeting Did Not Take Place on October 21 The DR announcement was expected after the Cabinet meeting scheduled for October 21. However, the meeting did not take place, leaving central government pensioners waiting for an official decision.

The absence of a Cabinet meeting does not necessarily mean that the announcement must be delayed, as the government can also announce the DR revision separately.