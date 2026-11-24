Central Government pensioners must submit their Annual Life Certificate (ALC) by 30 November every year to ensure the continued disbursement of their pension, with the certificate serving as proof of their continued eligibility.

In an Office Memorandum dated 26 October, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, outlined six modes of submission to streamline the process for pensioners.

Central Government pensioners are required to submit their Annual Life Certificate every November to ensure the continued disbursement of their pension. However, pensioners aged 80 and above can submit their certificates starting 1 October each year, rather than waiting until November.

How can pensioners submit their Annual Life Certificate? The government has listed six options by which pensioners can submit their life certificates, either manually or digitally, at their convenience.

Physical submission at the bank Pensioners can submit their life certificates in person by visiting their Pension Disbursing Authority (PDA), such as their bank branch, where the certificate will be recorded.

Certificate signed by designated officials Pensioners do not need to appear in person before the Pension Disbursing Authority (PDA) if a designated official signs their Life Certificate form. In such cases, another person can submit the signed certificate on the pensioner's behalf.

The authorized officials include magistrates, registrars and sub-registrars, gazetted government servants, police officers of at least Sub-Inspector rank, postmasters, eligible RBI and SBI officers, Justices of Peace, Block Development Officers, tehsildars, village panchayat heads, MPs, state legislators and Treasury Officers.

Online submission through Jeevan Pramaan portal Pensioners can generate and submit a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) through the Jeevan Pramaan portal using fingerprint authentication. They need to provide their Aadhaar number and pension-related details, including PPO number and bank account details, and authenticate their identity using a compatible, UIDAI-approved biometric device.

Once authentication is successful, a unique acknowledgement number, called the Pramaan ID, is generated. The certificate is stored digitally and can be accessed by the pension-disbursing authority.

Face authentication through smartphone Pensioners can also submit their Digital Life Certificate via Aadhaar-based face authentication in the Jeevan Pramaan mobile application, without the need for a separate biometric device.

To use this facility, they must first download the Aadhaar Face RD application by UIDAI from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, followed by the Jeevan Pramaan application. They then need to enter their Aadhaar and pension details, verify their identity through OTP, and select the face scan option.

The application captures their live photograph using the smartphone camera for Aadhaar-based authentication. Once verification is successful, the Digital Life Certificate is submitted online.

Doorstep service through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Pensioners can request that a postman or Gramin Dak Sevak visit their homes to generate a Digital Life Certificate. IPPB uses its network of over 1.41 lakh access points and over 1.80 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks to provide this service.

Pensioners can seek assistance or information about the service by emailing ‘contact@ippbonline.in’.

Doorstep banking through PSB Alliance Doorstep Banking is also available through PSB Alliance, a network of public-sector banks that offer doorstep services to customers in major cities. Pensioners can use this facility to get their Life Certificates collected at home through a Doorstep Banking agent.

They can book the service through the Doorstep Banking mobile app, the PSB Alliance website, or the toll-free number 9152220220.