Central government relaxes LTC guidelines for employees

Central government relaxes LTC guidelines for employees3 min read . 11:09 AM IST
- LTC rules: In September 2018, center had allowed fresh recruits one additional conversion of Home Town LTC to travel by air to any place in UT of J&K
LTC rules: The central government has extended the grant of one additional home town Leave Travel Concession (LTC) conversion to fresh recruits to visit by air to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). The central government has changed the region from just J&K to North East region, UT of J&K, UT of Ladakh Andaman & Nicobar. In March 2020, center had granted an additional home town LTC conversion for fresh recruits that ended on 25th September 2022. The LTC relaxation will now remain effective from 26th September 2022 to 25th September 2024. The Establishment department at Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel has already issued Office Memorandum (OM) in this regard.
LTC rules: The central government has extended the grant of one additional home town Leave Travel Concession (LTC) conversion to fresh recruits to visit by air to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). The central government has changed the region from just J&K to North East region, UT of J&K, UT of Ladakh Andaman & Nicobar. In March 2020, center had granted an additional home town LTC conversion for fresh recruits that ended on 25th September 2022. The LTC relaxation will now remain effective from 26th September 2022 to 25th September 2024. The Establishment department at Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel has already issued Office Memorandum (OM) in this regard.
Issuing the OM about LTC relaxation for fresh central government employees, the Establishment department at DoPT said, "The undersigned is directed to refer to this Department's OM dated 08.10.2020 regarding relaxation to travel by air to visit North East Region, Jammu & Kashmir, and Andaman & Nicobar, and to say that in relaxation to CCS (LTC) Rules, 1988, the scheme allowing Government servants to travel by air to North East Region (NER), Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Union Territory of Ladakh and Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands (A&N) is extended for a further period of two years, w.e.f. 26 September, 2022 till 25th September, 2024."
Issuing the OM about LTC relaxation for fresh central government employees, the Establishment department at DoPT said, "The undersigned is directed to refer to this Department's OM dated 08.10.2020 regarding relaxation to travel by air to visit North East Region, Jammu & Kashmir, and Andaman & Nicobar, and to say that in relaxation to CCS (LTC) Rules, 1988, the scheme allowing Government servants to travel by air to North East Region (NER), Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Union Territory of Ladakh and Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands (A&N) is extended for a further period of two years, w.e.f. 26 September, 2022 till 25th September, 2024."
All eligible Government servants may avail LTC to visit any place in NER/A&N/J&K/Ladakh against the conversion of their one Home Town LTC in a four years' block period. Fresh Recruits are also allowed conversion of one of the three Home Town LTCs in a block of four years, applicable to them to visit NER/A&N/ J&K/Ladakh. In addition, they are allowed one additional conversion of Home Town LTC to visit UT of J&K/ UT of Ladakh in a block of four years.
All eligible Government servants may avail LTC to visit any place in NER/A&N/J&K/Ladakh against the conversion of their one Home Town LTC in a four years' block period. Fresh Recruits are also allowed conversion of one of the three Home Town LTCs in a block of four years, applicable to them to visit NER/A&N/ J&K/Ladakh. In addition, they are allowed one additional conversion of Home Town LTC to visit UT of J&K/ UT of Ladakh in a block of four years.
Government servants entitled to travel by air may avail this concession from their Headquarters in their entitled class of air by any airlines subject to the terms and conditions as enumerated by the DoPT's latest circular or OM.
Government servants entitled to travel by air may avail this concession from their Headquarters in their entitled class of air by any airlines subject to the terms and conditions as enumerated by the DoPT's latest circular or OM.
In September 2018, central government had relaxed LTC rules allowing fresh recruits to get an additional home town LTC conversion citing, "Fresh Recruits are allowed conversion of one of the three Home Town LTCs in a block of four years, applicable to them. In this regard, as per the extant instructions, fresh recruits to Central Government are allowed LTC to their home town along with families on three occasions in a block of four years and to any place in India on the fourth occasion. This facility is available to fresh recruits for the first two LTC blocks of four years applicable after joining the Government for the first time," adding, "In this regard, it has been decided to allow fresh recruits one additional conversion of Home Town LTC to travel by air to any place in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in each block of four years, i.e. in total 4 times in initial 8 years after being eligible for LTC (twice in each block of four years)."
In September 2018, central government had relaxed LTC rules allowing fresh recruits to get an additional home town LTC conversion citing, "Fresh Recruits are allowed conversion of one of the three Home Town LTCs in a block of four years, applicable to them. In this regard, as per the extant instructions, fresh recruits to Central Government are allowed LTC to their home town along with families on three occasions in a block of four years and to any place in India on the fourth occasion. This facility is available to fresh recruits for the first two LTC blocks of four years applicable after joining the Government for the first time," adding, "In this regard, it has been decided to allow fresh recruits one additional conversion of Home Town LTC to travel by air to any place in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in each block of four years, i.e. in total 4 times in initial 8 years after being eligible for LTC (twice in each block of four years)."