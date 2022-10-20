Central government relaxes LTC guidelines for employees

In September 2018, central government had relaxed LTC rules allowing fresh recruits to get an additional home town LTC conversion citing, "Fresh Recruits are allowed conversion of one of the three Home Town LTCs in a block of four years, applicable to them. In this regard, as per the extant instructions, fresh recruits to Central Government are allowed LTC to their home town along with families on three occasions in a block of four years and to any place in India on the fourth occasion. This facility is available to fresh recruits for the first two LTC blocks of four years applicable after joining the Government for the first time," adding, "In this regard, it has been decided to allow fresh recruits one additional conversion of Home Town LTC to travel by air to any place in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in each block of four years, i.e. in total 4 times in initial 8 years after being eligible for LTC (twice in each block of four years)."