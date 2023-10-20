Central Govt approves up to ₹7,000 Diwali bonus – Check eligibility and more
The Central Government has given the green light to a Diwali bonus for Group C and non-gazetted Group B employees, along with qualified personnel from the Central Para Military Forces and Armed Forces. The bonus is determined by the employee's average emoluments, with a cap set at Rs. 7,000.
In a welcome development for central government employees during the festive season, the Ministry of Finance has declared a Diwali bonus for them. As per the decision made on October 17, 2023, employees will receive an amount equivalent to 30 days' basic salary as a Diwali bonus.