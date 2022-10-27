Central govt clarification on Dearness Relief that pensioners should know2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 08:37 AM IST
- Dearness Relief (DR) rate applicable from 1st July 2022 is 38% for central government pensioners
Dearness Relief for pensioners: The central government has issued clarification in regard to Dearness Relief (DR) for central government pensioners. The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions has issued clarification in regard to DR benefit being given to retired central government employees and said that Dearness Relief is payable on original basic pension before commutation. The concerned department has issue Office Memorandum (OM) in this regard as well.