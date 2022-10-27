Central govt clarification on Dearness Relief that pensioners should know

Issuing clarification on pension calculation, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare said, "References/Representations have been received in this Department seeking clarification whether the Dearness Relief is payable on original basic pension or on pension as reduced after commutation. It is clarified that dearness relief is payable on the original basic pension before commutation or such basic pension before commutation as revised on implementation of recommendations of Pay Commission etc. and not on the pension as reduced after deduction of commuted pension."