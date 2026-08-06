Central govt employees' DA hike: July 2026 calculation complete after CPI-IW data, 3% rise likely

More than one crore central government employees and pensioners are a step closer to their next Dearness Allowance (DA) revision after the Labour Bureau released the June 2026 Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), the final inflation data needed to calculate the July hike. Based on the latest CPI-IW data and the Dearness Allowance calculation methodology adopted under the 7th Central Pay Commission, the DA works out to about 63.75%, indicating a payable rate of 63%, subject to approval by the Union Cabinet.

The Labour Bureau, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, reported the June 2026 CPI-IW at 151.9, up from 150.8 in May. Since June is the last month considered for the July DA revision, the inflation data required for the calculation is now complete. Although the revised DA will take effect from 1 July 2026, the government is expected to notify the revised rate only after the Union Cabinet approves the proposal.

June CPI-IW data completes the July DA calculation Dearness Allowance is revised twice a year, effective from 1 January and 1 July, to help government employees and pensioners offset the impact of inflation. Under the 7th Central Pay Commission, the revision is linked to the 12-month average of the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) published by the Labour Bureau.

With the June index now available, the calculation for the July revision is effectively complete. Based on the official CPI-IW data and the existing DA calculation methodology, the allowance works out to about 63.75% of basic pay. Following the government's existing practice of ignoring the decimal portion while notifying DA, the payable rate is expected to be 63%, up from the current 60%.

The latest calculation also leaves little room for a 4% increase. For the payable DA to rise to 64%, the calculation itself would have needed to reach at least 64%. Based on the official inflation data released by the Labour Bureau, that threshold has not been reached.

The final DA and Dearness Relief (DR) rates, however, will become official only after the Union Cabinet approves the proposal and the Department of Expenditure issues the notification. In previous years, the government has typically announced the July DA revision around September or October.

What the likely increase means for employees If approved, the DA will rise by 3 percentage points, increasing the allowance from 60% to 63% of basic pay. The revision will also apply to pensioners in the form of Dearness Relief (DR).

For an employee with a basic pay of ₹18,000, the increase would translate into an additional ₹540 a month. Those drawing a basic pay of ₹35,400 could see an increase of about ₹1,062 per month, while employees with a basic pay of ₹56,100 may receive roughly ₹1,683 more every month. Since the revised rate will be effective from 1 July 2026, employees and pensioners are also expected to receive arrears once the revised DA is approved and notified.

The July 2026 revision is unlikely to be the final DA hike under the 7th Pay Commission. While the Union government has constituted the 8th Pay Commission, the Commission is yet to submit its recommendations and implementation of a new pay structure is expected to take time. Until then, future DA revisions will continue under the existing pay structure.