Central govt employees overtime allowance: Does new wage code guarantee double pay for extra hours? Govt clarifies

The new wage code may have introduced a two-times overtime benchmark, but Central government employees should not assume that working beyond regular hours will automatically result in double-rate payment.
The issue came up in the Lok Sabha on 5 August 2026, when the government was asked whether overtime allowance (OTA) for Central government employees had been revised after the implementation of the Code on Wages, 2019. The government was also asked whether overtime benefits could be extended to gazetted employees.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said OTA for eligible non-gazetted Central government employees continues to be governed by recommendations of the respective Pay Commissions and applicable government orders.
That clarification is important because Section 14 of the Code on Wages provides for overtime at a rate of not less than twice the normal rate of wages when an employee works beyond the hours constituting a normal working day.
Under Section 14 of the Code on Wages, an employee working beyond the normal working day is entitled to overtime at a rate of at least twice the normal rate of wages, subject to the conditions and coverage of the law.
The Labour Ministry's compliance handbook also identifies working hours and overtime as part of the provisions covered under Section 14.
This, however, does not mean that every Central government employee who works extra hours gets a new entitlement to double-rate OTA.
The Centre's response in Parliament indicates that overtime for eligible Central government employees remains linked to the separate rules governing their service. For eligible non-gazetted staff, the applicable OTA continues to be determined by government orders and Pay Commission-related decisions.
The government has also said that the hourly OTA rates applicable to eligible Central government employees were prescribed through an Office Memorandum issued on 19 March 1991. The 1991 order lays down the framework for overtime payments and also provides for compensatory leave in circumstances where overtime work is performed.
Therefore, the wage code's two-times provision should not be interpreted as an automatic revision of the existing Central government OTA rates.
For eligible non-gazetted employees, the immediate takeaway is that the new wage code has not, by itself, changed their existing OTA entitlement. Employees still have to fall within a category covered by the applicable government rules to claim the allowance.
The question of gazetted employees is different. The Lok Sabha was specifically asked whether OTA should be extended to gazetted Central government employees who are currently outside the benefit.
The government's response does not announce any such extension. Consequently, gazetted employees cannot currently treat Section 14 of the Code on Wages as a blanket provision creating an OTA entitlement for them.
This distinction matters because the Code on Wages lays down a general overtime standard, while the Centre's OTA framework determines which Central government employees are actually eligible for the allowance.
The existing government framework also shows that OTA is not simply a payment for every extra hour worked. The 1991 instructions say overtime should generally be avoided through proper work organisation and that, where overtime is unavoidable, it should be authorised by the competent authority.
For Central government employees, therefore, the latest clarification does not mean that overtime payments have suddenly doubled.
The key question remains whether an employee's category and service rules make them eligible for OTA. Any change in the existing rates or an extension of the benefit to currently excluded categories, including gazetted employees, would require a separate government decision.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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