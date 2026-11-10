Central govt pension rules clarified: Who can commute pension without medical tests and when is examination compulsory

Central government pensioners can receive a lump-sum payment by commuting a portion of their monthly pension without necessarily undergoing a medical examination. However, whether they qualify for this facility depends on their pension category and when they submit their application.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has issued a series of clarifications dated October 29, 2026, explaining the rules governing pension commutation under the Central Civil Services (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981. The clarifications cover eligibility for commutation without medical examination, the one-year application deadline, cases requiring medical fitness tests and the treatment of pension applications after departmental or judicial proceedings.

For retiring government employees, the timing of the application is particularly important. Even pensioners who are otherwise eligible to commute their pension without a medical examination may have to undergo one if they miss the prescribed deadline.

Which pensioners can commute pension without a medical examination? Under Rule 12 of the CCS (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981, five categories of pensioners can commute a portion of their pension without undergoing a medical examination.

These include:

Superannuation pensioners: Government employees retiring on superannuation under Rule 33 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021. Voluntary retirees: Employees receiving retiring pension under Rule 34 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021. Employees absorbed into corporations or companies: Employees absorbed in or under a corporation, company or body under Rule 36, provided they elect to receive monthly pension and retirement gratuity. Employees receiving compensation pension: Those granted compensation pension following the abolition of a permanent post under Rule 39. Pensioners after departmental or judicial proceedings: Employees whose proceedings have concluded and who are subsequently sanctioned pension, either fully or partly, under Rule 8 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021. The department has also clarified that provisional pension sanctioned under Rule 62 is covered in the specified categories of superannuation, retiring and compensation pension.

These provisions apply to pensions authorised under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, through Rule 84(2), which makes the 1981 commutation rules applicable.

What is the one-year deadline for pension commutation? Under Rule 13 of the CCS (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981, pensioners belonging to the eligible categories must submit their application in the prescribed form within one year of retirement to commute a portion of their pension without a medical examination.

The application can be submitted any time after the day following retirement, but before the expiry of one year from the retirement date.

The October 29 memorandum also clarifies two situations in which the one-year period will be calculated differently.

Retrospective retirement orders: In the case of employees absorbed into a corporation, company or body, where the retirement order is issued retrospectively, the one-year period will begin from the date on which the retirement order is actually issued.

Pension sanctioned after departmental or judicial proceedings: Where pension is sanctioned after the conclusion of proceedings, the one-year period will be calculated from the date of the order issued after the proceedings are finalised. This distinction matters because the date of retirement may not always be the starting point for calculating the deadline.

When is a medical examination compulsory? In a separate Office Memorandum, No. 4/37/2026-P&PW(D)(2), dated October 29, 2026, the department has clarified four circumstances in which a medical examination is compulsory before pension commutation.

These include:

Employees retiring on invalid pension: Those retiring on invalid pension under Rule 39 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021. Employees compulsorily retired as a penalty: Those compulsorily retired from service as a punishment and granted pension under Rule 40. Employees receiving compassionate allowance: Those receiving compassionate allowance under Rule 41. Pensioners missing the one-year deadline: Employees retiring under any of the categories eligible for commutation without medical examination, but whose application is not received by the Head of Office within one year of retirement. Such pensioners can commute a portion of their pension only after being declared medically fit by the appropriate medical authority. The commutation will remain subject to the limit prescribed under Rule 5 of the 1981 rules.

Can pensioners facing departmental or judicial proceedings commute their pension? The government has also clarified the position for employees whose pension is provisional because departmental or judicial proceedings are pending against them.

In Office Memorandum No. 4/37/2026-P&PW(D)(4), dated October 29, 2026, the department said that provisional pension sanctioned under Rule 8 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, cannot be commuted while the proceedings are pending.

This restriction follows Rule 4 of the CCS (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981, which bars commutation of provisional pension during the pendency of such proceedings.

However, employees do not lose the facility permanently. Once the proceedings conclude and an order authorising pension, either fully or partly, is issued, they can apply for commutation under Rule 13.