Central govt pension rules clarified: Who can commute pension without medical tests and when is examination compulsory

Central government pensioners can receive a lump-sum payment by commuting a portion of their monthly pension without necessarily undergoing a medical examination. However, whether they qualify for this facility depends on their pension category and when they submit their application.
The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has issued a series of clarifications dated October 29, 2026, explaining the rules governing pension commutation under the Central Civil Services (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981. The clarifications cover eligibility for commutation without medical examination, the one-year application deadline, cases requiring medical fitness tests and the treatment of pension applications after departmental or judicial proceedings.
For retiring government employees, the timing of the application is particularly important. Even pensioners who are otherwise eligible to commute their pension without a medical examination may have to undergo one if they miss the prescribed deadline.
Under Rule 12 of the CCS (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981, five categories of pensioners can commute a portion of their pension without undergoing a medical examination.
These include:
The department has also clarified that provisional pension sanctioned under Rule 62 is covered in the specified categories of superannuation, retiring and compensation pension.
These provisions apply to pensions authorised under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, through Rule 84(2), which makes the 1981 commutation rules applicable.
Under Rule 13 of the CCS (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981, pensioners belonging to the eligible categories must submit their application in the prescribed form within one year of retirement to commute a portion of their pension without a medical examination.
The application can be submitted any time after the day following retirement, but before the expiry of one year from the retirement date.
The October 29 memorandum also clarifies two situations in which the one-year period will be calculated differently.
This distinction matters because the date of retirement may not always be the starting point for calculating the deadline.
In a separate Office Memorandum, No. 4/37/2026-P&PW(D)(2), dated October 29, 2026, the department has clarified four circumstances in which a medical examination is compulsory before pension commutation.
These include:
Such pensioners can commute a portion of their pension only after being declared medically fit by the appropriate medical authority. The commutation will remain subject to the limit prescribed under Rule 5 of the 1981 rules.
The government has also clarified the position for employees whose pension is provisional because departmental or judicial proceedings are pending against them.
In Office Memorandum No. 4/37/2026-P&PW(D)(4), dated October 29, 2026, the department said that provisional pension sanctioned under Rule 8 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, cannot be commuted while the proceedings are pending.
This restriction follows Rule 4 of the CCS (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981, which bars commutation of provisional pension during the pendency of such proceedings.
However, employees do not lose the facility permanently. Once the proceedings conclude and an order authorising pension, either fully or partly, is issued, they can apply for commutation under Rule 13.
Importantly, the one-year deadline in these cases will be counted from the date of the order authorising pension, rather than the original retirement date. If the Head of Office receives the application within this period, a medical examination will not be required. Applications received after the deadline will require a medical examination under Rule 18.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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