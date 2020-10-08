Central govt staff can switch PF managers

“This is a big opportunity for private sector pension fund managers. With time, state governments will also give the choice to their employees as the UP and Bihar governments have done, opening up that market to us also. Private pension fund managers’ performance has also been very good; so, there is every reason for government employees to explore switching to them," the CEO of a private sector pension fund said on condition of anonymity. “The average pension pot of a central government employee is ₹7-8 lakh. However, reaching out to this market is a challenge," he added.