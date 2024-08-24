Centre approves Unified Pension Scheme for govt employees; family and minimum pension guaranteed

  • Centre approves Unified Pension Scheme for govt employees; family, minimum pension guaranteed

Nikita Prasad
Published24 Aug 2024, 08:00 PM IST
UPS: The Union Cabinet approved the Unified Pension Scheme for government employees. Photo: iStockphoto
UPS: The Union Cabinet approved the Unified Pension Scheme for government employees. Photo: iStockphoto

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which aims to provide assured pension, family pension and assured minimum pension to government employees.

Under UPS, the government has assured 50 per cent of salary as pension for government employees.

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 08:00 PM IST
