The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which aims to provide assured pension, family pension and assured minimum pension to government employees.
Under UPS, the government has assured 50 per cent of salary as pension for government employees.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess