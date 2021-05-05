Centre irons out pension provisions to deal with Covid disruption

Centre says provisional pension will be paid to retired employees for one year from date of retirement and family pension will be paid immediately on receipt of claim from a family member of the diseased

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: The central government has ironed out pension provisions in view of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Union minister Jitendra Singh said in a statement on Wednesday that provisional pension will be paid to retired employees for one year from date of retirement and family pension will be paid immediately on receipt of claim from a family member of the diseased. It does not have to wait for forwarding of the family pension case to the Pay and Accounts Office.

New Delhi: The central government has ironed out pension provisions in view of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Union minister Jitendra Singh said in a statement on Wednesday that provisional pension will be paid to retired employees for one year from date of retirement and family pension will be paid immediately on receipt of claim from a family member of the diseased. It does not have to wait for forwarding of the family pension case to the Pay and Accounts Office.

The move comes at a time the bureaucracy is also impacted by the surge in coronavirus cases affecting the availability of manpower across departments. Several departments are now managing key functions with reduced workforce.

In some cases, government servants have died after retirement but before submitting their pension papers. In order to avoid hardships to the families of such government servants, instructions have been given for payment of pension arrears till the death of the person to the family members and also for granting family pension to the family member from the date of the death, the statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government will also extend lump sum compensation to the National Pension System (NPS) employees who suffer a disability in the performance of duty and are retained in government service.

The government has advised all the pension disbursing banks to adopt video-based customer identification process as an additional facility for obtaining a life certificate from pensioners, the statement said. UCO Bank has become a pioneer in this area, the statement said.