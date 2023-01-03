Govt announces General Provident Fund (GPF), CPF interest rates for Jan-Mar 2023 quarter1 min read . 07:52 PM IST
- The government has announced the interest rate for General Provident (GPF) and other similar provident fund schemes
The Ministry of Finance has kept the interest rate of GPF or General Provident Fund unchanged at 7.1% for the January-March quarter of 2023. According to a resolution released by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, the interest rate on GPF and other similar funds will continue to be 7.1% for the January-March quarter of 2023.
These rates are effective from 1 January to 31 March, 2023, the DEA said in the resolution.
GPF is a social security scheme available to only central government employees. Employees are allowed to contribute a certain percentage of their salary to the GPF and the overall amount accumulated during the employment period will be paid to the staff at the time of their retirement.
The government revises the interest rate on GPF every quarter.
The 7.1% rate of interest of is also applicable to other government-run provident funds including the Contributory Provident Fund, All India Services Provident Fund, Armed Forces Personnel Provident Fund, State Railway Provident Fund, among others.
The funds that will fetch an interest rate of 7.1% are:
1. The General Provident Fund (Central Services);
2. The Contributory Provident Fund (India)
3. The All India Services Provident Fund
4. The State Railway Provident Fund
5. The General Provident Fund (Defence Services)
6. The Indian Ordnance Department Provident Fund
7. The Indian Ordnance Factories Workmen's Provident Fund
8. The Indian Naval Dockyard Workmen's Provident Fund
9. The Defence Services Officers Provident Fund
10. The Armed Forces Personnel Provident
