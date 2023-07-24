comScore
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday notified an 8.15% annual rate of interest on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) scheme for  financial year 2022-23, following the recommendations of the Central Board Trustees (CBT) of EPF.

In March, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) had raised the interest rate on EPF deposits to 8.15% for 2022-23 for its over six crore subscribers.

The labour ministry has conveyed the approval of the central government to credit interest at 8.15% per year for 2022-23 to every member of the EPF scheme, according to a circular from the EPFO.

In 2021-22, the government had notified an 8.10% annual rate of interest for EPF accumulations, down from 8.50% in 2020-21.

The labour ministry circular also issued necessary instructions to concerned authorities for crediting the interest in the accounts of EPF members.

24 Jul 2023
