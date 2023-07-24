Centre notifies 8.15% rate of interest for FY23 under EPF scheme1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:08 PM IST
In 2021-22, the government had notified an 8.10% annual rate of interest for EPF accumulations, down from 8.50% in 2020-21
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday notified an 8.15% annual rate of interest on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) scheme for financial year 2022-23, following the recommendations of the Central Board Trustees (CBT) of EPF.
