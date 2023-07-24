Centre notifies 8.15% rate of interest for FY23 under EPF scheme.

Centre notifies 8.15% rate of interest for FY23 under EPF scheme1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:08 PM IST
In 2021-22, the government had notified an 8.10% annual rate of interest for EPF accumulations, down from 8.50% in 2020-21
In 2021-22, the government had notified an 8.10% annual rate of interest for EPF accumulations, down from 8.50% in 2020-21
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday notified an 8.15% annual rate of interest on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) scheme for financial year 2022-23, following the recommendations of the Central Board Trustees (CBT) of EPF.
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday notified an 8.15% annual rate of interest on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) scheme for financial year 2022-23, following the recommendations of the Central Board Trustees (CBT) of EPF.
In March, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) had raised the interest rate on EPF deposits to 8.15% for 2022-23 for its over six crore subscribers.
In March, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) had raised the interest rate on EPF deposits to 8.15% for 2022-23 for its over six crore subscribers.
The labour ministry has conveyed the approval of the central government to credit interest at 8.15% per year for 2022-23 to every member of the EPF scheme, according to a circular from the EPFO.
The labour ministry has conveyed the approval of the central government to credit interest at 8.15% per year for 2022-23 to every member of the EPF scheme, according to a circular from the EPFO.
In 2021-22, the government had notified an 8.10% annual rate of interest for EPF accumulations, down from 8.50% in 2020-21.
In 2021-22, the government had notified an 8.10% annual rate of interest for EPF accumulations, down from 8.50% in 2020-21.
The labour ministry circular also issued necessary instructions to concerned authorities for crediting the interest in the accounts of EPF members.
The labour ministry circular also issued necessary instructions to concerned authorities for crediting the interest in the accounts of EPF members.