Centre raises small savings deposit rates

The rate on 5 year time deposit has been raised from 7% to 7.5%, while the rate on five year recurring deposit has been raised from 5.8% to 6.2%. The interest rate on Senior Citizen Savings Scheme has been raised from 8% to 8.2%, while that on Monthly Income Account Scheme has been raised from 7.1% to 7.4%, showed the order. The rate on Kisan Vikas Patra has been raised from 7.2% to 7.5%. The scheme will now mature in 115 months, compared to 120 months earlier. There is no change in interest rate on Public provident fund deposits, which remains at 7.1%.

