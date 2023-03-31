Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Centre raises small savings deposit rates

Centre raises small savings deposit rates

2 min read . 09:00 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Experts said the rate increase on small savings instrument was expected and that it will help in garnering steady deposits in the June quarter

  • In the union budget for FY24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to make small saving schemes more attractive

The central government on Friday raised the interest rates on various small savings schems for the three months from 1 April to 30 June by 10 to 70 basis points, showed an official order.

The central government on Friday raised the interest rates on various small savings schems for the three months from 1 April to 30 June by 10 to 70 basis points, showed an official order.

The highest increase is in the case of National Savings Certificate, on which interest rate has been raised from 7% which was applicable in the January to June period of this calendar year to 7.7% for the period from 1 April to 30 June.

The highest increase is in the case of National Savings Certificate, on which interest rate has been raised from 7% which was applicable in the January to June period of this calendar year to 7.7% for the period from 1 April to 30 June.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The rate on 5 year time deposit has been raised from 7% to 7.5%, while the rate on five year recurring deposit has been raised from 5.8% to 6.2%. The interest rate on Senior Citizen Savings Scheme has been raised from 8% to 8.2%, while that on Monthly Income Account Scheme has been raised from 7.1% to 7.4%, showed the order. The rate on Kisan Vikas Patra has been raised from 7.2% to 7.5%. The scheme will now mature in 115 months, compared to 120 months earlier. There is no change in interest rate on Public provident fund deposits, which remains at 7.1%.

The interest rate applicable on Sukanya Samriddhi Account scheme meant for girl child will fetch 8% in the April to June period against 7.6% in the first three months of this year, showed the order.

Experts said the rate increase on small savings instrument was expected and that it will help in garnering steady deposits in the June quarter.

In the union budget for FY24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to make small saving schemes more attractive.

The budget proposed to raise the maximum deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme from ` 15 lakh to 30 lakh and in the case of Monthly Income Account Scheme from 4.5 lakh to Rs` 9 lakh for single account and from 9 lakh to 15 lakh for joint account. The budget also proposed a new small saving scheme Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, that will be made available for a two-year period up to March 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP