CFA vs CFP: Which certification should you choose?
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 27 Dec 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Summary
- If you're looking at a career in finance, the choice between being a certified financial planner and a chartered financial analyst may seem confusing. We asked a few professionals in the space to clarify the differences between the two.
Bengaluru-based Abhinav Jain (34) completed his B Tech and started working as a chemical engineer in 2012. But his passion lay elsewhere – in the financial services industry. He heard about the chartered financial analyst (CFA) certification, which comprises three levels (exams), and took the first one in 2018. He then found out it would only get him entry-level jobs and that he would need to complete an MBA in finance, too. He couldn't start afresh, so he continued with his old job, eventually quitting in 2022 to become a mutual fund distributor.
