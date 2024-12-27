CFA vs CFP: Which certification should you choose?

Bengaluru-based Abhinav Jain (34) completed his B Tech and started working as a chemical engineer in 2012. But his passion lay elsewhere – in the financial services industry. He heard about the chartered financial analyst (CFA) certification, which comprises three levels (exams), and took the first one in 2018. He then found out it would only get him entry-level jobs and that he would need to complete an MBA in finance, too. He couldn't start afresh, so he continued with his old job, eventually quitting in 2022 to become a mutual fund distributor.