CGHS pensioner card goes paperless via Bhavishya Portal, making healthcare access for retirees faster and simpler

Are you a serving or retired central government employee? Then there is good news for you, as retiring central government employees will now have a new, seamless and simple way to apply for their Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) pensioner cards.

This development has been made possible by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), in collaboration with the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW).

They have integrated the CGHS online system with the ‘Bhavishya portal’, enabling a paperless application process. The core objective of this initiative is to reduce paperwork, bring transparency, reduce ambiguity and eliminate duplication of documentation.

Thus, ensuring that all eligible retirees receive timely access and availability of CGHS healthcare benefits after retirement. The integration is part of the government's broader push to digitize public services.

How new CGHS pensioner card process works In the new, integrated and digitally advanced system, pension-related details are already verified on the ‘Bhavishya portal’ and will automatically populate and be reflected in the CGHS pensioner card application. This process will reduce the need for manual data entry and the risk of errors and omissions.

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) for all such retired citizens seeking to avail of CGHS services will serve as the unique identifier for secure, real-time data exchange between the two platforms.

After the Head of Office verifies the pension papers, the Pension Payment Order (PPO) is generated, and employees can pay the prescribed CGHS contribution through the ‘BharatKosh’ payment gateway. Once the payment is completed, the CGHS pensioner card will be generated digitally and can be downloaded from both the CGHS and ‘Bhavishya’ portals.

Key features of the new facility

Feature What it means for retiring employees Paperless application No need to submit physical documents separately Auto-filled application Verified details from the Bhavishya portal are fetched automatically PAN-based verification PAN acts as the unique identifier for data exchange Online payment CGHS contribution can be paid through BharatKosh Digital card download A pensioner card can be downloaded from both the CGHS and Bhavishya portals The existing system continues Employees can still apply directly through the CGHS portal

Existing application option remains available The government has also clarified that the new integrated process is an additional facility and does not override or replace the existing online application system. Retiring employees may continue applying directly through the CGHS portal if they prefer.

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The integration is expected to cut processing time, reduce manual intervention and make it easier for Central government employees to access healthcare benefits immediately after retirement.