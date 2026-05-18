CGHS revises dependency rules: Male employees allowed one-time choice between parents and parents-in-law

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued a fresh clarification regarding dependent family members under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Central Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1944. According to the recent office memorandum released on 13 May, male government employees can exercise only a one-time choice between including their parents or parents-in-law as dependents for CGHS medical treatment and associated benefits.

The Ministry clearly stated that this decision will be final and cannot be altered, amended, or changed later. This is because once a male employee opts to include either his parents or his parents-in-law under the CGHS coverage, the choice will become irreversible.

Furthermore, even in the event of the death of the selected dependents, the concerned employee will not be permitted to switch the benefit towards the other set of family members. Thus highlighting the limitation clearly.

This particular move is aimed at reducing doubts, confusion, and hesitation around dependency claims and at simplifying the administrative processes for CGHS benefits for government departments.

Policy introduced to ensure uniformity in CGHS benefits The dependency rules under the CGHS have evolved over time with the objective of promoting fairness, transparency, and gender parity in government healthcare benefits. In 1987, female government employees were first permitted to choose between their parents and parents-in-law for securing medical coverage services under CGHS.

Later on in 2023, this same right was extended to male government employees. Then, in March 2024, the provision was also adopted under the Central Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1944. Thus, ensuring similar treatment for employees covered outside the CGHS network.

With this latest clarification, the government has now, in formal terms, established that this choice can be exercised only once during the entire tenure of service and cannot be revised retrospectively or amended in any way.

Who qualifies as a dependent under CGHS? According to the current CGHS guidelines, dependent family members can include spouse, children, parents, parents-in-law, widowed daughters, dependent siblings, and certain other relatives.

Still, do keep in mind that these family members are considered dependents only if their combined monthly income from all sources remains below ₹9,000, including pensions, dearness allowance and other associated benefits.

The only exception is the spouse of the primary CGHS cardholder, who remains eligible for benefits even if receiving a family pension exceeding the prescribed income limit.

The latest clarification makes dependency selection an important long-term healthcare and financial decision for male government employees and pensioners covered under CGHS.

CGHS FAQs: Eligibility, dependency rules, benefits & latest updates (2026 Guide)

1. What is CGHS? CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) is a government healthcare program that provides medical services to central government employees and pensioners. The scheme aims to provide cashless treatment, medicines and consultations through empanelled facilities.

2. When was CGHS launched? The CGHS scheme was launched on 1 July 1954.

3. Who is eligible for CGHS? - Central government employees,

- Pensioners

- MPs (optional), and

- Certain autonomous body staff are eligible; their registered family members can also avail themselves of the benefits.

4. Who are considered dependents under CGHS? Dependents include near relations such as spouse, children, parents, parents-in-law, and other eligible relatives. Eligibility depends on income limits and CGHS dependency rules and can change from time to time.

Also Read | Turning 60? Here are the top 5 health insurance plans for seniors in 2026

5. What is the new rule for parents vs parents-in-law? Male employees may designate either parents or parents-in-law as dependents only once. This choice is final and cannot be amended or changed later on.

6. Can CGHS dependency be changed later? No.

7. What is the income limit for CGHS dependents? The dependent’s monthly income must generally be below ₹9,000 from all sources. This includes pension income, monthly income from other sources, etc.

8. Where is CGHS available in India? The CGHS services are available in multiple major cities across the country. The services are rendered through wellness centres. Services are also provided through empanelled hospitals, labs, and testing centres.

9. What benefits does CGHS provide? Diagnostic tests, medicines, OPD treatment, and hospitalisation are covered. Many treatments, surgeries and associated investigations.

10. Why is CGHS important? This is a popular scheme that provides for affordable healthcare coverage for central government employees and pensioners. It focuses on reducing medical expenses by subsidising and structuring treatment access.