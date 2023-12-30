Cha-Ching! 14 songs to soundtrack your financial journey in the New Year 2024

Whether it’s Wu Tang Clan telling you about the consequences of ‘Cash Rules Everything Around Me’ (C.R.E.A.M!) or Majrooh Sultanpuri reminding you that this world operates on the principle of ‘Sabse bada rupaiya’, songwriters have told us through songs about the role money plays in our lives. Of course the savvy investor knows how to recognise warning signs from a mile away. In fact, you should be making this money lessons playlist!

Money Can’t Buy Me Love

It was The Beatles who sang this song which made fans worldwide scream with joy (at the sight of the boy band extraordinaire, more likely) and the band laughed all the way to the bank. But we’re at the end of 20023 and if you’re feeling a tad mellow, I’m sure you will love this version by Blackstreet

Paise Pe Kyun Marti Hai

Sometimes we value money over everything else as we allow the rat race to overwhelm us. This fun song also reminds us to step back and take a breather. Enjoy the world you have created for yourself and your family. Burn those calories with this money song.

Halchal Theek Thak Hai

Who else but Gulzar could add sarcasm to his pen and write lyrics that are as relevant today as they were when Mere Apne released in 1971. ‘Bazaron ke bhav mere tau se bade/makano pe pagdi wale sasur khade’... Watch out before you invest in anything is the lesson we learn from this wonderful song.

Paisa Hai Toh

‘What would you do if you had (unlimited) money?’ asks Shahid Kapoor in Farzi. And it’s a question one has asked oneself several times. Sometimes the answer is, “I will travel the world", and at other times, “I will just lay in bed and do nothing.’ No matter what your goal is for making money, add this song to your list.

Paisa Yeh Paisa

‘Ye ho museebat, na ho museebat!’ is the perfect definition of money. In the film Rishi Kapoor plays a singing star who is reminded in no uncertain terms that he has to sing or else… He’s bound to the evil recording company boss played by Pinchoo Kapoor with an airtight contract. A reminder that we need to read everything to do with our money before we put our John Hancock on any document.

It’s all about the Money!

The song Paisa Yeh Paisa is so relevant we are still singing, “Money da swag super, koi na isse oopar’ as the popular song from Karz is remixed and sold to us in the comedy about cons called Total Dhamaal. The song just reiterates that you have to be extra careful about whom you trust when it comes to money.

Ek Kahani Hai Jo Sabko Sunani Hai

The man who continues to inspire anyone who wants to make it big. A cautionary tale of Harshad Mehta aka The Big Bull who ruled the stock market in this title song will make you stop and listen:

Mo Money Mo Problems

Notorious B.I.G’s sophomore album Life After Death features Puff Daddy and Mase in this song about money. It’s clear, you hear, jealousy and envy come with the territory/ because when you have ‘mo money’ you have ‘mo problems’!

Money

Cardi B likes the finer things of life. Nothing wrong with that, isn’t it? Make that list for yourself. I love the attitude that the song has and the confidence in the lyrics: Walking past the mirror/ damn I’m fine! If money gives you that, then it’s worth it, no?

Pinky likes Cash

The remake of Zanjeer didn’t rule the box office, but Priyanka Chopra lit up the screen! Especially with this song which, not unlike Cardi B’s song about money, tells you that to remain in the pink, you need cash!

Jai Jai Money

Many people just dream about money and very few make it, unless you’re a savvy investor. But this film titled ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’ will show you why running schemes to make a quick buck just don’t work. Their anthem is this song.

I Get Money

It’s 50 Cent telling you the jeweller calls him ‘Rocky’ because he’s got ‘ice on the neck, the wrist and left hand’. The song is unabashedly an ode to money, and this album debuted as #20 on the charts, but the song became a certified gold and climbed up to #17 on the Rolling Stone’s best songs of 2007.

Kismat Ki Hawa

Remember this as the one and only true money lesson about the markets and your money. The song that is so relevant even today, the super fun film Ludo reused the song in the most entertaining way! And you are cool enough to realise that the song is about the market because you’re the master of your portfolio.

Lift Karadey

No matter what your relationship with money is, here is a song that remains the wish of everyone who is dealing with money. Adnan Sami’s superhit song for all time, a prayer we have all said.

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication. She can be reached on Twitter at @manishalakhe.

