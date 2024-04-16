Money
Chain smokers may survive for 30 years, F&O traders die sooner: Vijay Kedia
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 7 min read 16 Apr 2024, 02:46 PM IST
Summary
- Investor Vijay Kedia emphasizes caution in investments through music videos. With 90% equities in his portfolio, he focuses on small and mid-caps and real estate for passive income.
Open your eyes bro, open your mind bro
