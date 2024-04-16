Chain smokers may survive for 30 years, F&O traders die sooner: Vijay Kedia

Thus goes the lyrics of a music video on YouTube with a simple message asking people to be cautious about their investment methods. The messenger, and singer, is none other than ace investor Vijay Kedia, who also wrote the lyrics and acted in it. This music video is his seventeenth, and like all the ones before it, is dedicated to the stock market. Unlike his passion for investments, the music videos are a hobby— something that he does during his leisure time and aimed at disseminating his learning of the markets over the past 30 years. The response to the videos have been good, says Kedia, but he readily admits that people rarely follow his advice. For instance, last month, Kedia says he met a fan at the Mumbai airport who claimed to love his latest song but soon began seeking tips about the futures market. “Nobody listens," he adds with a chuckle.