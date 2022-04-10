Challenges in claiming provident fund without nomination

The ‘family’ members need to fill out Form 20 along with a list of all the surviving members as on the date of death of the account holder provided by the company with whom the account holder was last employed. If an employer is not available, the list should be sourced from an executive magistrate. Other documents that are needed include the death certificate of the account holder and a copy of a cancelled blank cheque.

