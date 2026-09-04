Chandigarh consumer court orders holiday club to refund ₹95,000 with 9% interest

A consumer court in Chandigarh has directed Park Club International Pvt Ltd to refund ₹95,000 to a customer who paid ₹1.10 lakh for a five-year holiday membership, alleging that the company failed to provide the promised hotel accommodation and other facilities.

The Chandigarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also ordered the company to pay 9% annual interest on the refund amount and ₹15,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses. The order was passed on September 1, 2026.

Customer’s complaint against Park Club The customer purchased a five-year holiday membership from Park Club International, formerly known as Grand Royaltaj Club International, for ₹1.10 lakh on February 6, 2024.

Under the membership, he was entitled to 36 nights at 4-5 star properties across India for four adults. The package also included breakfast, dinner and other facilities.

The customer subsequently sought two rooms at a five-star property in Manali. However, he alleged that the company declined to provide the requested accommodation and instead asked him to upgrade his membership. The company later arranged accommodation at a three-star property in Manali.

The customer then sought bookings in Kasauli but claimed that the company offered only one- or two-star properties, despite the membership terms promising stays at 4-5 star hotels.

He further alleged that Park Club imposed additional charges and failed to provide the promised breakfast and dinner.

On one occasion, the company confirmed a booking at The Fern Surya Resort in Kasauli but allegedly demanded ₹2,000 as a non-member charge. The customer said breakfast and dinner were not provided, forcing him to spend ₹4,000 on dinner.

During another stay in Kasauli, he incurred an additional ₹2,216 for dinner.

Company failed to appear before consumer court Park Club International did not appear before the commission despite being served notice. It was consequently proceeded against ex parte on January 22, 2026.

The commission noted that the customer had submitted documentary evidence supporting his allegations. This included membership documents, proof of payment, membership ID, correspondence with the company, hotel booking confirmations, meal bills and a legal notice.

Since the company did not appear or contest the allegations, the evidence submitted by the customer remained unrebutted.

Court finds holiday club failed to honour membership terms The commission observed that the customer had paid ₹1.10 lakh on the basis of representations that he would receive accommodation at 4-5-star properties, along with breakfast, dinner, and other facilities.

According to the commission, the company failed to provide services in accordance with the terms and representations made at the time the membership was sold.

The commission also pointed out that the customer was repeatedly offered accommodation below the hotel category promised under the membership.

It further noted that the promised meal plan was not provided during the stay and that the customer was asked to pay additional charges.

The commission also found that the company failed to honour its assurances regarding timely, confirmed bookings, even though the customer had made his requests well in advance.

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How much must Park Club pay? The commission directed Park Club International to refund ₹95,000 along with 9% annual interest calculated from September 9, 2025, the date on which the consumer complaint was filed.

The company was additionally ordered to pay ₹15,000 towards compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.

The commission gave the company 45 days from the date of receiving the certified copy of the order to comply.