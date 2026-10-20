Changed jobs? What happens to your Corporate NPS account, accumulated corpus and future contributions? Details explained

When you change jobs, it is natural to wonder what happens to your retirement savings under the National Pension System (NPS). The good news is that switching employers does not mean you have to close your existing NPS account or start from scratch.

The system lets subscribers keep their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), so your retirement savings stay portable across employers. As of October 20, 2026, anyone changing jobs should check how their existing NPS account can be continued and how future contributions will be handled.

What happens to your NPS account and accumulated corpus? Your PRAN is a unique identification number that stays with your NPS account when you change employers. If your new employer offers Corporate NPS, tell its HR or NPS team and give them your name, personal details and existing PRAN so they can complete the employer-linking process.

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Following these steps is the simplest way to avoid complications with your PRAN, account and accumulated corpus. Your corpus remains invested in your NPS account, and its eventual value will depend on the performance of your pension funds and the investment choices you have made.

Put simply, changing jobs does not require you to withdraw your funds or open a new account. However, it is the NPS account holder’s responsibility to inform the new employer, keep the details up to date, and check account statements to confirm that transactions are recorded correctly.

What happens to future NPS contributions? If your new employer offers Corporate NPS, contributions can usually continue under the company’s rules and terms. Check the employer contribution terms and any changes to payroll deductions.

If your new employer does not offer Corporate NPS, you can continue your NPS account under the All Citizen Model through a registered Point of Presence (PoP), following the applicable procedures. This lets you keep investing for retirement on your own without a break.

Before you leave your current job, note down your PRAN and complete account details, review your latest statement, and confirm how contributions will be handled during the transition.

In short, your NPS savings can move with you throughout your career. Keep your PRAN details handy and check the contribution arrangements with your new employer. This will help you avoid duplicate accounts and keep your long-term retirement planning on track.