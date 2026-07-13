Changed jobs? Your PF won't be transferred immediately — here's what triggers the automatic transfer

If you have recently switched jobs, don't expect your provident fund (PF) balance to move to your new employer's account immediately. Under EPFO's new transfer mechanism, the process is triggered only after your new employer deposits the first EPF contribution.
“…Whenever an employee joins a new job and the first month’s PF contribution is received then a transfer auto trigger is generated. Soon after, the member’s past PF amount gets automatically transferred into his new account,” EPFO said in the FAQs section on its website.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) further said that the automatic transfer goes through unless the member actively stops it.
A member whose UAN is Aadhar-linked and fully KYC-complaint does not need to file a transfer claim after a change of employment, the retirement fund body said.
Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday that PF accounts linked to Aadhaar-enabled Universal Account Number (UAN) will now be transferred automatically when members switch jobs, eliminating the need to submit separate transfer applications.
Earlier, transferring a PF account involved obtaining approvals from both the previous and the new employer, as well as the EPFO office. Employees also had to submit a separate request to transfer their PF balance and service history.
The change is significant because the UAN is designed to remain the same throughout an employee's career, irrespective of the number of employers. By automatically linking successive PF accounts to the same UAN, the retirement fund body aims to simplify account management and reduce paperwork.
EPF is a government-backed savings scheme that aims to provide financial security to employees post retirement. Under this scheme, both the employee and employer each contribute 12% of the employee's basic salary and dearness allowances towards provident fund.
According to the EPF-2026 framework, this contribution is capped at ₹1,800 for both the parties, though they can choose to contribute more funds into the scheme on a voluntary basis.
The EPF interest rate for FY 2025-26 is 8.25% per annum. This rate is reviewed by the government each quarter and calculated monthly on the closing balance of the EPF account. It is credited annually at the end of the financial year.
Employees who switch jobs frequently often end up with multiple PF accounts. Consolidating them helps maintain a continuous service record and brings all retirement savings in one place, making it easier to manage PF corpus.
A consolidated service history can also simplify the processing of eligible advances and final settlements. Members can view their employment history by logging into the EPFO member portal with their UAN credentials and accessing the ‘Service History’ section after OTP authentication.
The rollout of the automatic transfer system comes after a major database consolidation and software upgrade carried out by EPFO. While services are now operational, PF claims and other service requests may experience some delays during this period, the retirement fund body said on its website.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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