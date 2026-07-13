Changed jobs? Your PF won't be transferred immediately — here's what triggers the automatic transfer

If you have recently switched jobs, don't expect your provident fund (PF) balance to move to your new employer's account immediately. Under EPFO's new transfer mechanism, the process is triggered only after your new employer deposits the first EPF contribution.

“…Whenever an employee joins a new job and the first month’s PF contribution is received then a transfer auto trigger is generated. Soon after, the member’s past PF amount gets automatically transferred into his new account,” EPFO said in the FAQs section on its website.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) further said that the automatic transfer goes through unless the member actively stops it.

Who gets this automatic PF transfer benefit? A member whose UAN is Aadhar-linked and fully KYC-complaint does not need to file a transfer claim after a change of employment, the retirement fund body said.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday that PF accounts linked to Aadhaar-enabled Universal Account Number (UAN) will now be transferred automatically when members switch jobs, eliminating the need to submit separate transfer applications.

Earlier, transferring a PF account involved obtaining approvals from both the previous and the new employer, as well as the EPFO office. Employees also had to submit a separate request to transfer their PF balance and service history.

The change is significant because the UAN is designed to remain the same throughout an employee's career, irrespective of the number of employers. By automatically linking successive PF accounts to the same UAN, the retirement fund body aims to simplify account management and reduce paperwork.

What are the benefits of EPF? EPF is a government-backed savings scheme that aims to provide financial security to employees post retirement. Under this scheme, both the employee and employer each contribute 12% of the employee's basic salary and dearness allowances towards provident fund.

According to the EPF-2026 framework, this contribution is capped at ₹1,800 for both the parties, though they can choose to contribute more funds into the scheme on a voluntary basis.

The EPF interest rate for FY 2025-26 is 8.25% per annum. This rate is reviewed by the government each quarter and calculated monthly on the closing balance of the EPF account. It is credited annually at the end of the financial year.

Why consolidating all PF accounts is important? Employees who switch jobs frequently often end up with multiple PF accounts. Consolidating them helps maintain a continuous service record and brings all retirement savings in one place, making it easier to manage PF corpus.

Also Read | EPFO interest at 8.25%: The calculation rule every PF subscriber should know

A consolidated service history can also simplify the processing of eligible advances and final settlements. Members can view their employment history by logging into the EPFO member portal with their UAN credentials and accessing the ‘Service History’ section after OTP authentication.