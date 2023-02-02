Changes proposed in new tax regime

Earlier the option of new tax regime was available only to individual and Hindu Undivided Families (HUF) who are resident of India. The finance minister has proposed to make the new tax regime available even to all the persons who are taxed at the same slab rates. So now Association Of Persons (AOP) (other than a co-operative society), or Body Of Individuals (BOI) and certain artificial juridical person shall also be eligible to avail the option to be taxed either under new tax regime or under old tax regime. It is interesting to note that the new tax regime now will be a default option and you will have to proactively exercise the option to be taxed under old tax regime.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}