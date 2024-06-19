Changing jobs often? Here's why Form 16 is critical for your income tax return
Form 16 becomes essential for correctly filing your income tax return in India if you worked more than one job in a single financial year. Every employer you worked for in that year will give you a different Form 16.
Form 16 holds significant importance for employed individuals in India during the income tax filing process. It includes comprehensive information such as salary details, claimed deductions, and the tax deducted at source (TDS) by the employer throughout the fiscal year. This data automatically populates most sections of your tax return, streamlining the filing process by eliminating the need for manual data entry.