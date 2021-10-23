Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Changing your maiden name? Here is what you should do about your investments

Changing your maiden name? Here is what you should do about your investments

Premium
Change name in all documents by submitting marriage certificate
2 min read . 08:00 PM IST Written By Sanchari Ghosh

  • When they change the name, they should once and for all change everywhere by giving their marriage certificate so that this does not impact investments

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samita, who is getting married next month, has decided to change her maiden name. As much as this is a personal decision, the same could affect the investments that she has in her name.

Samita, who is getting married next month, has decided to change her maiden name. As much as this is a personal decision, the same could affect the investments that she has in her name.

“They may have given their maiden name in a lot of their investments which bear interest, dividend, said Suresh Sadagopan, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, Ladder7 Financial Advisories, in case the name gets changed in the bank account, the direct credits may bounce.

“They may have given their maiden name in a lot of their investments which bear interest, dividend, said Suresh Sadagopan, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, Ladder7 Financial Advisories, in case the name gets changed in the bank account, the direct credits may bounce.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Also, when the investments mature, the final proceeds may not come in."

“When they change the name, they should once and for all change everywhere by giving their marriage certificate so that this problem does not impact them," Sadagopan asserted.

Here are a few things an investor should know if she is planning to change her maiden name:

Name change for PF investments: To change the name in the PF account, the investors has to fill the form available for it in the UAN website, get an approval from the employer and submit copy of identity proof.

With in 30 days, the process can be completed 

Changing names for FD/ mutual fund investments: In case the investor has FD/mutual funds investments, she should submit her marriage certificate, attested copy of identity proof to the bank, KRA (KYC Registration Agency) or a AMC for the name change. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

EPFO: 4 ways to check PF balance online. Details here

Premium

Why your adviser might start talking up bitcoin

Premium

Reinventing yourself in retirement sounds great. But it ...

Premium

CBIC reminds deadline for filing GST return. Details here

The mutual fund office also asks for no objection certificate from the unitholder sometimes. 

It is also essential to update your PAN card. 

Documents needed for name change: 

  1. Copy of the new PAN card 
  2. Marriage certificate
  3. Bank cheque with the new name
  4. Application letter requesting the change of name. 
  5. In case of the signature change, you will have to write an application letter to the bank manager who will attest it confirming the same
  6. It is also mandatory to make the necessary changes in the KYC registration form. 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!