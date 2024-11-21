What is a chargeback in credit and debit cards and how does it work?

Picture this: you’re browsing your favourite online store when you spot a great deal and make a quick purchase. Days later, a different product arrives. The platform assures you that the right product will be delivered soon, but weeks pass without an update. You reach out to the seller, but your emails are unanswered. Frustration sets in. Have you just lost your money? This is where the chargeback feature of your debit or credit card can be useful.