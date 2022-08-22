Charges on UPI transactions? What govt said explained in 10 points

The Government of India won't levy any charges on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services. In a tweet, the finance ministry said that UPI would remain free. "UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in Govt to levy any charges for UPI services. The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means," the tweet read.

