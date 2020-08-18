Charges you must know before investing in Ulips

“We are usually lured by the guarantee aspect and the idea that we will get something back while our life also is covered. Some people also fall for the fact that the maturity amount will be tax-free. These biases are what hamper our investment portfolios. However, if you separate the two needs (insurance and investment), you will end up getting a better return on our money. You will also be able to manage your goals better because you will be able to understand what is performing and what isn’t," said Shweta Jain, CEO and founder, Investography, a financial planning firm.