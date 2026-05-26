Charlie Munger's wealth lessons: 5 habits to give up for long-term success in life and investing

Success is not about doing exceptional or extraordinary things. It is more often about devotion, consistency, and avoiding common, ordinary mistakes. Few thinkers have explained this better than the legendary Charlie Munger.

Charlie Munger, who passed away on 28 November 2023 at the age of 99, was widely regarded as an elite, multidisciplinary thinker.

The longtime Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway was someone who never relied on traditional finance formulas and equations; he utilised a system of ‘multiple mental models’ and built his investing philosophy around devotion, discipline, rational thinking and mental clarity. His approach to investing success was simple: remove what destroys value, and success takes care of itself.

His iconic book titled ‘Poor Charlie's Almanack: The Essential Wit and Wisdom of Charles T. Munger’ still stands out as one of the best books on life and investing of all time. It has fundamental ideas that, if imbibed, can make life, investing, and day-to-day thinking more analytical, rational, and precise.

Warren Buffett, his longtime friend and business partner, has universally described Charlie Munger as his ultimate intellectual sounding board, closest friend, and the ‘architect’ of Berkshire Hathaway.

A celebrated philanthropist, Charlie Munger died 34 days shy of his 100th birthday in Santa Barbara, California. With his contributions to the financial world in mind, let us discuss several habits one should give up for long-term success in life and investing.

5 habits to give up for long-term success in life and investing

I. Abandon the addiction to fast gains and instant gratification Munger repeatedly elaborated on the concept of patience in wealth creation: “The big money is not in the buying and selling, but in the waiting.” This simply means that those who constantly chase fast gains rarely allow compounding to work in their favour. Real wealth in life is generally built slowly, through years of hard work, discipline and time. Therefore, to succeed in life and investing, you should develop the habit of patience and avoid chasing quick gains.

II. Stop letting fear, greed, and crowd emotion drive your decisions One of Munger’s sharpest insights into human behaviour is: temperament is far more important than intelligence. This simply means you are neither right nor wrong because people agree or disagree with you. It is your reasoning behind a particular decision that defines you. Emotional investing, driven by crowd fear or excitement, creates false confidence. Success comes from independent thinking, not herd psychology. Therefore, avoid rash, emotionally driven decisions and stay away from the comforting herd to succeed in life and investing.

III. Never pause the habit of lifelong learning and mental upgradation Munger believed growth is a daily practice. It is not something that can be achieved but something that needs constant work: ‘Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up.’ The moment learning stops, decision-making quality begins to decay. That is why you should give up on the habit of not learning continuously. This is because successful people who live meaningful lives treat learning as a lifelong habit, not a phase.

IV. Don’t let ego replace evidence and rational self-awareness The ego blinds people to reality, especially in day-to-day living and market investing. Munger warned that understanding your limits is a strength: ‘Knowing what you don’t know is more useful than being brilliant.’

This means you are not required to be outrageous or unreasonably overconfident in your understanding and knowledge; it is vital to have a clear understanding of and acknowledgement of one's limitations to live a successful life. Progress begins when pride is replaced with honest self-assessment. Therefore, give up the poor habit of pride coming in your life and forces you to make emotional and rash decisions.

V. Reject mental laziness: Make time for deep thinking and reflection Munger’s famous idea, ‘We both (Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett) insist on a lot of time being available almost every day to just sit and think. That is very uncommon in American business. We read and think.’

This clearly highlights the significance of ‘thinking’ and analysing past decisions. When you do this objectively, you will realise why a particular decision was made. This will give you insights into the kind of individual you are and help you make future decisions more effectively and rationally. That is why it is important to give up on the habit of not thinking and not planning things properly.

The core of Charlie Munger’s philosophy is subtraction, not addition. The idea is to foster clear thinking and take rational decisions. Success on a fundamental level is not about doing more; it is about removing habits that cloud judgment, create problems in critical thinking and destroy compounding. By eliminating impatience, emotional bias, intellectual stagnation, ego, and short-term thinking, you create space for clarity, discipline, and long-term success in both life and investing.