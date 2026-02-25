Chasing 12% equity returns? It may be the wrong goal

Finally, because returns are uncertain and largely outside an investor’s control, the more powerful lever is savings. Strong returns matter little without adequate investment contributions. Assuming a 10% annual return, an investor contributing ₹25,000 per month for 20 years would accumulate about ₹1.8 crore, while investing ₹40,000 per month would grow to roughly ₹2.9 crore. If contributions are stepped up annually–by 10% in the first case and 12% in the second–the final corpus rises significantly to about ₹3.86 crore and ₹7.37 crore respectively. In both scenarios, returns remain the same; it is the savings rate and disciplined increases that drive wealth creation.