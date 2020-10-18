Chasing Investing trends will not make you rich

It is difficult for investors to assess the risk when everybody around them is gloating about how they made fantastic returns on a particular product. A friend, who hasn’t invested in gold apart from her wedding jewellery, is investing in Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) only because her siblings are investing, and they were told by the elders in the family that the gold price is expected to cross ₹1 lakh per 10 grams. Another problem is that individuals have low attention span when it comes to investing. This coupled with a deluge of information in media on the latest “in thing" leads to the tendency to invest in the first thing that catches the eye. Everybody knows the mutual fund disclaimer on past performance. Yet most choose funds based on recent performance. They believe that in the coming period, they will make similar returns to that in the last one year.