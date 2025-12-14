Chasing quick returns, investors sacrifice their own financial security
The ancient tale of Bhasmasura serves as a perfect metaphor for modern retail investors who, in their impatience for quick wealth, progressively sacrifice fundamental financial security for high-risk, high-leverage instruments.
I recently attended an investment conclave in Ayodhya where, in a keynote speech, Acharya Mithilesh Nandini Sharan Ji shared the story of Bhasmasura as a metaphor for what investors do. It was an unexpected connection, but it was the perfect metaphor for what I see happening to retail investors across India today. For those unfamiliar with the tale, Bhasmasura was a demon who desperately wanted divine powers. Impatient with the slow path of righteous living, he sought a shortcut through Lord Shiva, known for granting boons quickly to devoted supplicants.