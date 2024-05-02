ChatGPT advises investors with high risk appetite to invest in cryptos. Should you take the plunge?
Open AI-founded chatbot tells investors with a high risk appetite to opt for cryptos since the market is highly speculative and volatile. The popular options are bitcoin, Ethereum and other altcoins.
If you ask ChatGPT, the popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, about the most feasible investing option one could explore as a high-risk investor, it promptly asks you to put your money in cryptocurrencies, among other options.
