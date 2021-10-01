Check for disease-wise capping, limits while buying health policy

I am employed and covered by group health insurance of my employer for up to ₹4 lakh, which includes my parents. I would like to buy a top-up option with this health insurer, but I am not sure whether I should go for a top-up option or buy a separate health insurance. I am 29 and have plans to get married within the next one year. Given this situation, is purchasing a separate health insurance a good option? If yes, then which insurance policy should I go for among the two options I have: ICICI Lombard or HDFC Ergo?

