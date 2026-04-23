Check home loan interest rates in April 2026 from Bajaj Finserv, LIC Housing Finance, Tata Capital & other leading HFCs

A high credit score, preferably any score of more than 750, boosts home loan approval chances immensely.

The strength of your credit profile and

The stability of your income matters. Ensure your monthly income comfortably covers home loan repayments without financial strain.

, hidden charges, insurance expenses, prepayment penalties and any applicable fees if you miss your due dates, as this will help you better understand the home loan you are applying for.

Carefully look beyond just the interest rates. Check for

The tenure of your loan is also critical. Be clear: a longer tenure can reduce monthly

EMIs

but can still significantly increase the total interest you pay on the loan. Whereas a shorter tenure reduces total interest costs but can force you to pay more on a monthly basis, thus reducing your financial flexibility. You should choose wisely.