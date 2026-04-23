Check home loan interest rates in April 2026 from Bajaj Finserv, LIC Housing Finance, Tata Capital & other leading HFCs

Are you aiming to own a new house in 2026? Purchasing a new home is one of the most emotionally satisfying and significant milestones of an individual’s life. To make this decision easier, prominent housing finance companies have offered borrowers a wide range of financing options.
Before you lock in on any particular housing loan, be clear that even minor variations in interest rates can completely change your long-term home loan repayment trajectory and overall burden due to compounding.
This makes it vital for you to compare lenders carefully, understand the fundamentals of home loans and seek professional advice if you have any doubts before committing to avoid regrets later.
Note: Data as on respective banks’ website on 17 April 2026; Loans up to ₹30 lakh; *Annual percentage rate; Actual rate may vary based on the applicant's profile; Compiled by BankBazaar.com
Borrowers generally focus only on the offered rates. However, responsible borrowing entails a deeper evaluation and understanding of fundamentals, beyond just the rates, as other factors, such as processing fees, prepayment charges, etc., are equally important.
5 key factors to check before availing a home loan
- The strength of your credit profile and credit score. A high credit score, preferably any score of more than 750, boosts home loan approval chances immensely.
- The stability of your income matters. Ensure your monthly income comfortably covers home loan repayments without financial strain.
- Carefully look beyond just the interest rates. Check for processing fees, hidden charges, insurance expenses, prepayment penalties and any applicable fees if you miss your due dates, as this will help you better understand the home loan you are applying for.
- The tenure of your loan is also critical. Be clear: a longer tenure can reduce monthly EMIs but can still significantly increase the total interest you pay on the loan. Whereas a shorter tenure reduces total interest costs but can force you to pay more on a monthly basis, thus reducing your financial flexibility. You should choose wisely.
- Understand foreclosure rules and regulations, as this will help you repay the loan early if you wish. This approach can also go a long way to keep you stress-free in life.
Home loans should support long-term financial stability and bring prosperity, rather than create unnecessary pressure. Opting for a reputable lending institution and backing your home loan application with a proper strategy can make a meaningful difference over decades of repayment.
Borrowers must make home loan decisions after consultation with a certified financial advisor to avoid regrets later.
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